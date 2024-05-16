Professor to stand trial in the death of Jewish man at November Israel-Hamas war-related protest

A judge decided that a Ventura County college professor will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war last year.

Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish man, died from blunt-force head trauma following a confrontation with a counterprotester, amid simultaneous pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations last November, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office previously said. Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji is accused of striking Paul Kessler with a megaphone, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner ruled that Kessler died from blunt force trauma caused by the blow from the megaphone and the subsequent fall.

Alnaji was charged in November with involuntary manslaughter, battery causing serious bodily injury and special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury.

At his arraignment last fall, Alnaji pled not guilty to the charges.

FILE - Attorney Ron Bamieh, left, and his client, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a professor at Moorpark College, in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 17, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

A Ventura County Superior Court judge made the decision that Alnaji would face trial after a recent two-day preliminary hearing that saw 18 witnesses testify.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. The Ventura County DA's office said it has not found evidence to support a hate crime.

Alnaji posted $50,000 bail. Alnaji's lawyer, Ron Bamieh, said he expected the judge's preliminary hearing ruling because the burden of proof is so low.

Bamieh said Kessler's medical records show he had a brain tumor that caused problems with his balance, and had a history of falling over the last decade. The attorney also said the prosecution does not have credible eyewitness testimony.

Alnaji, a professor of computer science at Moorpark College, had espoused pro-Palestinian views on his Facebook page and other social media accounts, many of which were taken down in the days after Kessler's death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Jolie Lash contributed to this report.

