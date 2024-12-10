More Fresno County voters received incorrect ballots than previously known

Nearly 300 voters in Fresno County received the wrong ballot, far more than previously known.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The number of Fresno County voters impacted by a ballot error has expanded.

On Monday, election officials confirmed to Action News that 295 voters received and voted ballots for incorrect precincts.

It's a substantial increase from the eleven voters county officials first said were impacted nearly three weeks ago.

Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says human error is to blame for the address errors.

"There should've been a stronger system in place that went through and checked every one of these decisions," said Kus. He added, "We let that process go through without doing the level of double-checking that we should have done."

Kus says it is too late to identify the impacted voters or replace their ballots because the election was already certified last week.

He says it did not impact the outcome of any races and that officials knew about the issue when the results were certified.

The acknowledgment comes after Action News heard from an impacted voter and pressed the county for details.

Officials say without our questions, it's possible the issue would have gone unnoticed until the next election.