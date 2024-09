16-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage motorcyclist has died after a crash in east central Fresno on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4 pm in the area of Fowler and Tulare avenues.

Fresno police say a 16-year-old boy riding a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the accident.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the crash.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for a few hours.