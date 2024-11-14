24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in southwest Fresno

KFSN logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 6:42PM
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in southwest Fresno
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash in Southwest Fresno Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash in Southwest Fresno.

It happened on Fresno Street near Martin Avenue at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers believe the rider was speeding when a driver turned into his path, and the two collided.

Paramedics took the rider to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries have not been released.

Police say friends of the motorcycle rider showed up at the scene and caused a disturbance.

Officers began their investigation after settling down the group.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW