Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash in Southwest Fresno.

It happened on Fresno Street near Martin Avenue at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers believe the rider was speeding when a driver turned into his path, and the two collided.

Paramedics took the rider to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries have not been released.

Police say friends of the motorcycle rider showed up at the scene and caused a disturbance.

Officers began their investigation after settling down the group.