Motorcyclist killed in crash in Three Rivers, CHP says

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Three Rivers area.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Three Rivers area.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Three Rivers area.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Three Rivers area.

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Three Rivers area.

The California Highway Patrol was called out to Sierra Drive near Eggers Drive before 6:30 am Thursday.

They say a motorcyclist was found in a ravine.

They believe the body had been there for a while.

Officers have not identified the rider and do not yet know what caused him to go off the road.