NASA Astronaut to guest star in 'Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation'

LOS ANGELES -- The Green family is headed on vacation in the upcoming "Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation."

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, who has a voice cameo as himself in the film, was the first to release the trailer. On Instagram, Kelly wrote, "It's almost time for blast-off."

Executive producer Shane Houghton commented on the post saying, "Scott has a cameo in the movie and I can attest that he is as funny as he is heroic!"

The movie follows the Greens as they look to create new memories on their annual vacation. They somehow end up on a trip out of this world - literally! As they're in space, it's revealed that an asteroid is headed straight for Big City and the family must try to save the day.

Kelly joins a group of guest voice actors including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Cheri Oteri, Joe Lo Truglio, Jack McBrayer and Raven-Symoné. Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired astronaut and a retired U.S. Navy captain. A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the year-long mission to ISS. In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.

"Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation" premieres June 6 on Disney Channel and will stream the next day on Disney+.