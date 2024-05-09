National Geographic orders new seasons of Bertie Gregory and Mariana van Zeller series

"Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory" and "Trafficked: Underworlds With Mariana van Zeller" get renewed

LOS ANGELES -- Today, National Geographic announced new seasons of two fan favorite series.

"Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory" has been picked up for a second season of eight episodes. Bertie Gregory and his team travel to the most remote parts of the globe to show viewers how animals live. The first season is currently streaming on Disney+. No official date has been announced for the premiere of the second season.

'Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller' travels to the danger zone, some of the most menacing places on earth.

"Trafficked: Underworlds With Mariana van Zeller" has been picked up for a fifth season. The award-winning journalist will continue her harrowing exploration into the inner workings of the most dangerous black markets on the planet. All four previous seasons are streaming now on Hulu. No official date has been announced for the premiere of the new season.

National Geographic Documentary Films announced a new film, "Lost in the Amazon" (working title). The documentary will tell the incredible true story of the struggle for survival of four Indigenous children in the guerilla-held jungles of Colombia and the daring national effort to rescue them. The film will exclusively reveal firsthand accounts from the children detailing their story of survival. Currently in production, the feature documentary will be available exclusively on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu. A release date has not been set.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.