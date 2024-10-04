New affordable housing at Northstar Courts in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Northstar Courts apartment complex in Hanford marked the beginning of a new life for its residents on Thursday.

The site on 11th avenue and Northstar Way has 71 units.

All but one are set aside for locals making 60% less than the area's median income.

Upholdings and Self-Help Enterprises co-developed the space.

"We believe that housing is a human right regardless of your financial status or your race. You deserve to have a place to live and an address to your name," says Sarah Ritten, Project Manager at Upholdings.

The $24M dollar project was made possible by grants.

The complex has solar panels, a laundry room, a playground and electric vehicle charging stations.

The project took about six years total and wrapped up construction last month.

For its residents, like Sylvia Moreno, having a place to call home is life-changing.

"I feel excited and I feel blessed. I feel like I've been given another opportunity at life and life has not been easy for me," says Sylvia.

Recently, Sylvia was fleeing an abusive relationship.

She was headed north when her car broke down in the Central Valley.

She landed in Hanford and local resources helped her find a spot in a shelter and now a brand new one-bedroom apartment.

"This is the beginning of a bright future for me. I know how to work. I like to work and this is just the beginning to start my life all over again, a happy life," expresses Sylvia.

For resident Stacey Lander, this complex is also another shot at life..

"I was homeless for nine months. I lived in my car. I'm 51 years old so I've never experienced that in my life and I lived in the backseat of my car for nine months and it was a blessing to get here,"' mentions Stacey.

33 of the one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be set aside for farm worker's families.

Although the apartments will fill up quickly, if anyone is interested, they can still apply for the waiting list.

