New California law increases benefits for paid family leave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new law is increasing the benefits for many California workers on paid family leave or state disability insurance.

The law signed by Governor Newsom back in 2022 raises the amount of paid leave for low and middle-income workers from 60 to 90 percent of their regular income.

It applies to those taking time off to bond with a new baby, recover from an illness, or care for a sick loved one.

Higher-income workers are eligible for 70 percent of their regular income.

More than 18 million workers across the state contribute to these employee-funded programs, but before this change, many made the difficult decision not to take leave due to the pay cut.

"Prior to today, many workers were unable to afford to take leave, even though they would otherwise qualify. So they're missing out on bonding with new children, were unable to recover fully from illness, or weren't able to care for their family members and that is changing today with the increase to 90% in benefits," Katie Duberg, political organizing director for the California Work & Family Coalition, said.

Workers who have state disability insurance are eligible for the increased benefits.

You can apply on the employment development department website or find more information online at workfamilyca.org

