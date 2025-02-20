New director for Madera County Behavioral Health Services Department

Madera County welcomed a new director to its Behavioral Health Services Department. Chrissie Doss is a Central Valley native.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before becoming the director of the Behavioral Health Services Department in Madera County, Chrissie Doss worked in other areas like child welfare and public health.

She says her background in those fields has prepared her for the task.

"It helped me to understand the importance of having strong relationships with other county agencies, as well as the community-based organizations," she said.

Madera County's Behavioral Health Services Department provides mental health help, as well as substance abuse treatments.

Doss has been on the job for about two weeks and already has a clear vision for the department.

"One thing I would really love to see for Madera County is us increase access to care and make it as easy as possible for the community members to get into care across the county," she said.

Doss adds boosting resources and help for people throughout Madera County is vital.

"Increasing our substance use services, crisis services are big, and housing," she said. "Housing right now is huge in Oakhurst."

She also spoke about which programs she would like to see grow.

"One initiative that's come forward is the Drug Medical Organized Delivery System, which is essentially increasing our substance use treatment services," she said. "We want to do some intensive outpatient treatment. We want to look at how we can connect better with residential facilities."

Doss adds she wants to push past the barriers that prevent people from reaching out by connecting them with the right help.

While taking on a new role can be daunting, she is ready to do the work to serve the community.

