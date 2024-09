Frazier Fire fully contained in Fresno County, 11 acres burned

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE says the Frazier Fire has been fully contained in Fresno County.

The fire broke out Friday just before 5 p.m. near Highway 168 Frazier and Calkins roads in Auberry.

11 acres were burned and one structure was threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.