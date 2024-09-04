General Vang Pao was an iconic figure in the local and national Hmong community.

New park in Merced to honor iconic Hmong leader

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new park in Merced will honor a beloved late leader of the Hmong community.

A sign near the Stonefield Home Bellevue Ranch housing development says "Future home of General Vang Pao Park."

It's at the corner of Cardella Road and Freemark Avenue in Merced.

The General passed away in 2011 at the age of 81. He and his family lived in Fresno.

He was also a key US ally during the Vietnam War, leading a group of CIA-trained troops to help the United States.

