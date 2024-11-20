New program to help spread joy to Valley veterans during holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new program is launching at the Fresno Veterans Home.

"Adopt A Vet" is a way to help bring some joy and show appreciation to our Valley veterans this holiday season.

The Fresno Veterans Home is partnering with the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals for the new program.

The program has two goals.

First, to enhance the holiday season for the residents at the Fresno Home. For many of our veterans, they have no family, or what family they do have live out of the area.

The second goal is to create greater awareness about the Fresno Veterans Home and the need for community support.

