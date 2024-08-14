New project to help driver and pedestrian safety in Hanford

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new project aims to address the safety of drivers and pedestrians in Kings County.

Congressman David Valadao introduced The East Lacey Boulevard Improvement Project in Hanford on Tuesday.

It will involve the widening and reconstruction of East Lacey Boulevard, from 10th Avenue to east of Sierra Drive.

The well-traveled corridor is home to many local businesses.

Funding for the project is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations package, which was signed into law earlier this year.

