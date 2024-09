New Raising Cane's opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Raising Cane's restaurant opens Tuesday in northwest Fresno.

The Weber and Herndon location is now the chain's second restaurant in the Fresno area. There is also a location in Clovis.

Doors open at 9 am.

As part of a grand opening celebration, there will be a drawing to award 20 customers free Cane's chicken for a year.