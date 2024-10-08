New ride at the Big Fresno Fair takes you over 100 feet in the air

As people made their way into the Big Fresno Fair on Monday afternoon, organizers said there's still plenty to explore during week two.

As people made their way into the Big Fresno Fair on Monday afternoon, organizers said there's still plenty to explore during week two.

As people made their way into the Big Fresno Fair on Monday afternoon, organizers said there's still plenty to explore during week two.

As people made their way into the Big Fresno Fair on Monday afternoon, organizers said there's still plenty to explore during week two.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As people made their way into the Big Fresno Fair on Monday afternoon, organizers said there's still plenty to explore during week two.

"There's a lot of exciting rides, you wanna make sure you come out and get all of that fun, all of the entertainment," said Big Fresno Fair spokesperson, German Amezcua.

Cell phone video provided by the Big Fresno Fair marketing team shows the carnival's newest attraction-- the king double X-L. It holds up to 20 passengers in four gondolas.

"You'll want to come out and enjoy the king, it's a big ride we have here," said Amezcua.

The ride towers over all others - swinging up to 125 feet into the air.

Madera resident Gina Gamboa said she was excited to bring her daughters. And it was a bonus being able to bring her dad on senior day.

"I know when I was little, I remember my dad taking me to the fair all the time. I just wanna recreate those memories for my daughters," said Fresno native Dave Rosales.

Rosales doesn't live in the area anymore, but it was important for him to bring his daughter Sara and his grandson Adrian to the fair.

"I was just sharing with my daughter; I couldn't remember the last time we were here. It was probably when she was his age. But it's always nice to come back to the fair growing up in the area, being a local," said Rosales.

He said grateful to be able to continue those family traditions.

Organizers said you can find discounts for carnival rides at Food Max and SaveMart stores.