New Stacy's Pita Chips flavor inspired by Fresno County farm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pita chip brand that can be found in pantries of homes nationwide is now partnering with a fourth-generation family-run farm in Reedley on its newest release.

"I felt like this new flavor was very much an extension of our work and our produce," says Amber Balakian, the owner and manager of Balakian Farms.

Their organic blended heirloom tomatoes inspired Stacy's Pita Chips's Tomato and Basil flavor.

"That is one of the products that has really helped our farm grow into what it is today," says Balakian.

She partnered with Stacy's through the woman-founded company's Rise Project, which offers business grants, mentorship and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"I feel like Stacy's as a brand they're all about empowering women, uplifting female entrepreneurs, and serving their community," says Balakian.

Balakian says the development of the flavor was a two-year process.

"Coming up with the flavor, making sure it was the right balance of the tomato basil and tasting really a lot like what we produce," says Balakian.

The fog blanketing our interview was no match for the thrill of seeing the family name prominently displayed on bags that will be sold nationwide.

It's something I would have never even envisioned for not only myself but for my family farm. My great grandfather, he's the one that started this farm and worked hard to get it to where it is today," says Balakian.

The certified organic farm sits on 20 acres in Reedley, growing stone and row fruits, including the ingredients that inspired the new flavor of pita chip you may add to your next family meal.

"We put a lot of care and hard work into what we do," says Balakian. "It was a good representation of the work and our produce here at Balakian farms.

Stacy's Tomato and Basil Pita Chips were released in select regional stores in October.

The company will launch the flavor nationwide in January.

