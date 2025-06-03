The two-part docu-series covers Cooper's rise to become one of the most influential voices of a generation

Alex Cooper reveals "extremely painful" moment that turned her to podcasting in new doc

From pain to purpose. "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper reveals the "extremely painful" moment that helped her begin the influential podcast in her docu-series "Call Her Alex." It premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

From pain to purpose. "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper reveals the "extremely painful" moment that helped her begin the influential podcast in her docu-series "Call Her Alex." It premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

From pain to purpose. "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper reveals the "extremely painful" moment that helped her begin the influential podcast in her docu-series "Call Her Alex." It premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

From pain to purpose. "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper reveals the "extremely painful" moment that helped her begin the influential podcast in her docu-series "Call Her Alex." It premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Daddy Gang, this is for you.

Hulu released the trailer for "Call Her Alex," the two-part documentary about Alex Cooper, one of the most influential podcasters of our time as she prepares for her first tour.

According to the official synopsis, "the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper's journey as she grew from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered."

In the trailer, we see Cooper talking about trying to make her live show perfect but realizing, "the imperfections of the show are what make it even more me."

She reflects on her childhood in Pennsylvania, where she says "it was normalized to speak your mind."

She also looks back on her time as a college athlete where she says, "I experienced something extremely painful." That moment made Cooper realize she needed to find her new purpose.

That purpose was podcasting. The trailer shows her ups and downs in the space and ultimately her rise to becoming one of the most important voices of her generation, interviewing everyone from Simone Biles to Post Malone to Vice President Kamala Harris to Jane Fonda who called her "one of the best interviewers I've ever had."

"Call Her Alex" premieres June 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.