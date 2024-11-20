New treatment facility set to open in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, a new substance abuse treatment center will be opening its doors in central Fresno.

Its goal is to not only help people who are struggling with addiction but to also give them a chance at a better life.

"This has been ongoing for about two and a half years now," said Ben Milam, the co-founder of New Life Recovery Center. "From that point, the buildings got flipped and turned into what they are today."

On the corner of Broadway Street and Nevada Ave in central Fresno, the New Life Recovery treatment center will soon be open to help those dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

"We have three buildings on site," said Milam. "The first building is our detox, the blue house. Second building that we're in right now, is the inpatient, and the third building is IOP."

The facility has 16 beds. It's described as a comprehensive care treatment center.

Co-Founder Matt Niswander says the property was previously used as a rehab facility for women.

For Milam, starting New Life Recovery is a full circle feeling. Milam struggled with addiction when he was in high school after getting hurt while playing soccer.

"I got prescribed some opiates after an injury that it carried into oxycodone," said Milam. "I was one of those kids who kind of was on the spell."

Milam says his addiction eventually landed him in prison. Since then, he was able to turn his life around and has been sober for the last few years.

"This is something I ultimately want to do with my life," said Milam. "It's my passion. I believe it's my purpose, and I'm trying to create a program here with the things that have helped me stay sober."

Milam says they want to combine clinical treatment with a holistic approach.

"Fitness, yoga, we have cold plunges on site, a sauna," said Milam. "Anything that rewires the brain in a natural way."

Both Niswander and Milam say they want to help people move toward a new life through their treatment center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place at noon for the rehab treatment facility.