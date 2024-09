Evacuation orders lifted for Granite Fire in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Mariposa County on Saturday.

The fire burned about 55 acres and is 75% contained as of Sunday.

It initially prompted several evacuation orders which have all been lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.