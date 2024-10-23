Newly released photos show suspect vehicles in deadly Lemoore shooting

Lemoore police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle tied to a deadly shooting last year.

Newly released photos show suspect vehicles in deadly Lemoore shooting Lemoore police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle tied to a deadly shooting last year.

Newly released photos show suspect vehicles in deadly Lemoore shooting Lemoore police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle tied to a deadly shooting last year.

Newly released photos show suspect vehicles in deadly Lemoore shooting Lemoore police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle tied to a deadly shooting last year.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle tied to a deadly shooting last year.

Newly released photos show two vehicles captured on surveillance video driving to and from the crime scene in July 2023.

Investigators identified one as a 2011 white Kia Soul but they are still working to identify the dark colored four-door sedan.

The shooting happened at a home on Brooks Drive near Beech Lane around 1 am on July 18th, 2023.

Officers found 25-year-old Fernando Soto and another person shot.

Soto later died.

Anyone with information connected to this shooting is urged to contact Lemoore police.