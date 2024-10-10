Northeast Fresno clinic has grown, sees more patients dealing with respiratory illnesses

A newly opened northeast Fresno clinic is providing more accessible healthcare to address the growing need for respiratory care.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Doctors Kamalmeet Kaur and Harman Virk opened the Modern Medicine Group in Northeast Fresno in January of this year.

Since then, their clinic has only grown.

"Dr. Virk and I are both husband and wife from the Valley," said Dr. Kaur. "It was always our goal to comeback and practice here and be able to provide to our community.

Once coming back we saw that there was a large need and gap for healthcare, especially since Covid."

The clinic has been seeing patients from ages 18 to 85. With fall season here, the health risk tends to rise.

"Patients have seen the effects of Covid, flu, and RSV on themselves," said Dr. Kaur.

Dr. Kaur says they've already seen many cases of respiratory illness with their patients.

That's why she says it's important to take care of yourself before getting sick.

"These respiratory illnesses can be very easily managed if you focus more on prevention rather than aftercare and cure," said Dr. Kaur.

Just like in the name "Modern Medicine", the clinic not only provides in-person and tele-health services but also virtual options.

"Our patients have really enjoyed the virtual visit aspect, more so than coming in person," said Dr. Kaur. "When you're sick and you're not feeling well, having a face to face talk with your physician really helps us and assist us a physician."

The virtual visits not only help prevent the spread of disease in the clinic, but they also provide more accessible care.

"It also helps the patient feel like they're being taken care of all within the comfort of their own home," said Dr. Kaur.

Dr. Kaur encourages people to get their flu shots before the season really starts to pickup because she expects their clinic to get even busier in the upcoming months.

