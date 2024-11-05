Notable firsts that could make history on Election Day

In addition to the presidential race, history can be made in Congress.

A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.

The stage is set for a historic 2024 election: Vice President Kamala Harris could be the first female president and first president of South Asian descent while former President Donald Trump could be only the second president to win non-consecutive terms, as well as the first president convicted of a crime.

Another historic first if Harris wins the White House: second gentleman Doug Emhoff could make history as the country's first first gentleman and the first Jewish spouse of a president.

But the roundup of notable "firsts" are not limited to the presidential ticket. In fact, there is a plethora of additional historic firsts that can result from various branches of this year's federal election. Here are some of the highlights, though this list is not exhaustive:

U.S. Senate

Republican Nella Domenici of New Mexico, Republican Patricia Morgan of Rhode Island, and Democrat Caroline Gleich of Utah could become the first women to represent their respective states in the U.S. Senate.

If elected, Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Democrat Valerie McCray of Indiana would be the first women and the first Black women to represent their respective states in the Senate. Rochester previously made history as Delaware's first female and first Black House representative in 2017.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks could become Maryland's first Black senator. A victory for her opponent, former Gov. Larry Hogan, would mark the first time a Republican has won a Maryland Senate seat in nearly four decades.

Democrat Bernie Moreno could also become Ohio's first Hispanic statewide official and the first South-American born senator, and Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell could become Florida's first Latina senator.

House of Representatives

With all 435 House seats are up for grabs, there are numerous opportunities for history to be made among the House candidates as well.

This election could pave the way for LGBTQ+ history in Congress. Sarah McBride, running for Delaware's at-large congressional seat, could become the first openly transgender member of Congress. McBride was also the first openly transgender person to work in the White House, speak at the Democratic National Convention and become a Delaware state senator.

Democrat Emily Randall, who became Washington's first female LGBTQ state senator in 2018, could become the first LGBTQ Latina to serve in Congress, and Democrat Julie Johnson from Texas could become the first openly gay representative from the South.

The House races also provide the opportunity for other minority identities to become represented in Congress for the first time, particularly among women.

Democrat Janelle Bynum of Oregon, Republican Charlotte Bergmann of Tennessee and Democrat Dianne Dodson Black of Mississippi could become the first Black women to represent their respective states in Congress.

Black would also be the first-ever woman to represent Mississippi in Congress. Additionally, Republican Julie Fedorchak of North Dakota and Democrat Kyle Cameron of Wyoming could be the first women to represent their respective states in the House.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Ohio is currently the longest-serving woman in congressional history and hopes to continue this legacy in her pursuit of her 22nd term.

There could be historic firsts with Asian American representation as well. Republican Lily Tang Williams of New Hampshire and Republican May Lor Xiong of Minnesota could be the first Asian American/Pacific Island women to represent their state in Congress.

Democrat Derek Tran could also become the first Vietnamese member of Congress from California, Democrat Amish Shah could become the first Asian American and Indian American from Arizona in Congress and Democrat Lanon Baccam could be the first Asian American to represent Iowa in Congress.

If elected, Democrat Sarah Freeman of Tennessee and Democrat Madison Horn of Oklahoma would become the first Native American women to represent their respective states in Congress.

Furthermore, Democrat Nellie Pou could be the first Hispanic woman to represent New Jersey in Congress and Democrat Tony Vargas could be the first Latino in Congress from Nebraska.

Democrat Maryam Abolfazli of Tennessee and Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi of Minnesota could be the first Middle Eastern/North African women of their respective states elected to Congress.

Democrat Monica Tranel, who competed in rowing in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, could become the first female Olympian to serve in Congress.

Click here for full coverage on the 2024 presidential election.

