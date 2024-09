Oakhurst murder victim identified as Liam Moody, still searching for person of interest

FRESNO, Calif. -- The family of 27-year-old Liam Moody says that he was killed at a home on Shady Lane in Oakhurst on Friday.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide because of the man's concerning injuries.

Deputies are still searching for Kaicey Bos, who is being called a person of interest.

This is Madera County's second homicide of the year.