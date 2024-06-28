Officials urging safety as firework sales kick off Friday in Central California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firework sales across the Central Valley mean 4th of July is almost here.

This Friday at noon, firework booths will open up for customers.

Most are organized by local non-profits and can help fundraise thousands of dollars in less than two weeks.

Tulare City Mayor, Terry Sayre, used to volunteer at one.

Although these sparks are fun, she's urging her community to make safety a priority.

"Be really careful, because even with the legal fireworks. There are a lot of things that happen where children get burned. And so I think about it. Just think it could happen," said Mayor Sayre.

This is why CAL FIRE is also urging people to be cautious with legal fireworks.

And stay away from using illegal ones.

CAL FIRE Captain Alec Day says not only are they dangerous, they can also cost you up to $50,000 in fines.

Even worse, they pose serious fire risks and can destroy homes, vehicles and land.

Putting greater strain on already limited resources.

"Over a thousand calls for fireworks complaints. Every unit is busy, the skyline is lit up all night long, there are more fireworks than we can handle so that's why we put out this plea to everybody to keep it safe and sane if it's legal in your area and none at all in the State Responsibility Area," explained Captain Day.

The City of Tulare says it has passed a very strict ordinance on dangerous fireworks and their police officers are ready to go at a moment's notice.

The Tulare Fire department has already collected almost $30,000 in fines this year.

Mayor Sayre suggests the best way to avoid fines and even the dangers of legal fireworks is by enjoying a local show.

Tulare's Noon Kiwanis will host their 57th Firework Extravaganza on July 3rd. The show costs $30,000 and over 3,000 people show up every year.

"I know a lot of communities in Tulare County and Fresno County, Kern County has fireworks, extravaganzas where it's perfectly safe for you to go and see an amazing show, and that money also goes back to your community," suggested Mayor Sayre.

