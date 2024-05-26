Officials urging water safety in Valley during Memorial Day weekend

The sheriff's office stresses the importance of getting a California Boating Card if you want to operate a boat.

While people enjoy their time out, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Boating Unit is keeping a close eye on the water.

While people enjoy their time out, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Boating Unit is keeping a close eye on the water.

While people enjoy their time out, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Boating Unit is keeping a close eye on the water.

While people enjoy their time out, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Boating Unit is keeping a close eye on the water.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were out enjoying the water on Shaver Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, there was a bit of a chill.

But that didn't stop them from getting on a boat, jet ski, or kayak.

For some families, this was their first time at Shave Lake.

"It was pretty cool, it was pretty cold," says Noah Roshan.

While people were having a good time, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was also out, making sure that people on boats and jet skis were following the rules.

"If you're out on the water, all of the lakes in Fresno County have a traffic pattern," says Deputy Zachary Westbrook. "You want to stay in a counterclockwise pattern around the lake."

But it's not just other boats that people should be on the lookout for.

Deputy Westbrook says more water is expected to fill the lake.

Because of that, he adds people should be also aware of what's in the water.

"It's going to be hiding some obstacles in the water, making it a little bit harder to see but still able to hit, possibly causing some accidents," he said.

As the weather continues to warm up, more people will be heading to the water to cool off.

The sheriff's office stresses the importance of getting a California Boating Card if you want to operate a boat.

"It gives you a very small understanding of boater safety and just the different laws out here on the water," Westbrook said. "It's just the beginning, but just having that is a good start."

If your boat happens to break down while you're out on the water, you can contact the marina or the sheriff's office to help tow you out.

Deputies want to remind people to have those life jackets with them while they're on the boat.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.