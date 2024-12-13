Open for business: Mariposa ready to host visitors no matter the forecast

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain, shine, or snow, Mariposa is open for business.

Storefronts around the town are decked out for the Chamber of Commerce holiday light competition.

Inside, owners are ready to welcome visitors and locals heading downtown for holiday shopping.

"We're going to have the parents and the families come in, have a sip-and-shop activity," said Jillian Navarro, Mariposa Marketplace. "Where they're going to walk around, drink hot cocoa, drink cider, listen to music, and then the kids will find elves and Santas hidden throughout the store and get prizes."

They welcome the winter weather, hoping more people pass through the town as they head to enjoy playtime in the snow.

"We love people to come, walk down the main streets, stop in the local stores," said Navarro. "Just to kind of go in and out of cold and the warmth, it's a really good time."

Snow may be fun for play, but snow and rain slick up the roadways California Highway Patrol wants people to be mindful so the fun can go on without mishaps.

"We're just reminding everybody to slow down and increase that following distance," said Ofc. Steven Mullen, CHP. "Give yourself a little more time to react. Keep your seatbelt on."

Regardless of the forecast, holiday activities will take over the town, including Saturday's Merry Mountain Christmas Parade and tree lighting.

"Christmas here, there's like nowhere else to be," said Deanna Stickles, Mae It Be Home. "It's absolutely perfect. Especially if you get that lucky year when it is a white Christmas. It's just amazing. It's home, it's Christmas, and I hope more people enjoy it. It's absolutely magical; it's a Hallmark Christmas."

The parade is this Saturday at 5.

CHP wants drivers to remember if their wipers are going, their headlights should be glowing. Those headed to higher elevations should pack snow chains.

