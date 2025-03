Opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake

Friday, March 28, marks opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake.

Friday, March 28, marks opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake.

Friday, March 28, marks opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake.

Friday, March 28, marks opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, March 28, marks opening day for Miller's Landing at Bass Lake.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with owner Michelle Miller to hear about the exciting lineup of events planned this year.