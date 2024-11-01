Operation Boo: Parole agents make sure sex offender parolees are in compliance this Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parole agents went house to house Thursday night, but not for treats.

They were looking for certain sex offender parolees who violated the protocols they were supposed to follow on Halloween night.

Action News did a ride along with the team in 2019 as they checked to make sure the parolees were in their homes from 5 pm to 5 am, didn't answer the door to anyone but law enforcement, and didn't have Halloween decorations or exterior lights on.

Their houses aren't supposed to be appealing to trick-or-treaters.

"If they're not compliant with the parole conditions, will conduct an investigation and decide whether or not to arrest him that night," said Bhagwant Dhillon with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"So, they can face up to 180 days in jail for violating the parole conditions."

All the state parolees they're checking on are required to wear GPS ankle monitors to ensure they're where they're supposed to be and not where they shouldn't be.

"The parole agents every day, monitor the GPS tracks and decide or verify they don't go into schools, playgrounds, and utilizing, utilizing those GPS tracks. We make sure they're complying with the parole conditions," said Dhillon. "We'll get an alert if they try to mess with the monitors, try to cut them. And if they're somewhere they're not supposed to be."

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said sexual abuse and abductions are not common on Halloween, but they still want parents and guardians to be safe.

Throughout the year the department works to educate families about how to protect their kids best.

"Spread awareness by keeping children safe, your teenagers safe, monitor social media and educate your children about what safe touch and not safe touch is," said Dhillon. "So 90% of all Sex Crimes Against children happen by family members and friends."

If you feel someone is breaking the law you're encouraged to call 9-1-1 and not take any enforcement action yourself.