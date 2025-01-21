Owner of Cressman's General Store offers message of hope to Southern California fire victims

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of Cressman's General Store is reflecting on his family's journey to rebuild the legendary foothills store after the Creek Fire.

In 2020, the Creek Fire burned nearly 380,000 acres and destroyed 856 structures in the Sierra National Forest, becoming one of the largest wildfires in state history.

While some moved away to start new, others were determined to stay and rebuild the community they love.

For Ty Gillet, owner of Cressman's General Store, the decision to rebuild the gem of Shaver Lake was simple.

"My favorite part about Cressman's is hearing people's old stories about how they used to drive by and stop when they were kid," said Gillet.

"Now, their kids are coming up. It's really amazing."

Recently, Gillet received a permit to begin working on the foundation for the business.

As Gillet continues working to rebuild, he hopes his story can resonate with thousands in Southern California after the recent wildfires.

He is reminding the survivors of the fires that there's hope after tragedy.

"Whether it's rebuilding, finding somewhere else to restart, it's going to be different for everyone. There's no right answer. It's still so raw that you don't know what to do," Gillet explained.

"But as you get a little bit of distance from it, you start to see that. That hopeful stuff, and you see everybody helping each other and you start to see the importance of that and how everybody will help each other get through it."