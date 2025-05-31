Parents divided over transgender athlete's participation in California Track Championship

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A transgender athlete's participation in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Track and Field Championship has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from parents attending the event, with some voicing support and others expressing concern over fairness in competition.

A.B. Hernandez, a transgender student-athlete, competed Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, drawing national attention and a divided response from the crowd.

While many parents declined to speak publicly due to the controversy, those who did were split in their views.

Carina Quezada-Adan, who traveled from the Bay Area to watch her son compete, said she believes the CIF made the right decision in allowing Hernandez to participate.

"All the news and attention to this young athlete, I think it's too much," Quezada-Adan said. "A compromise has been reached - just let the athlete compete with the fair compromise that was reached."

That compromise, announced by CIF earlier in the week, allowed two additional female athletes to compete in the event. If Hernandez finishes on the podium, the next highest-ranking athlete will also receive a medal.

But for some parents, that solution falls short.

"It's unfair for the girls," said Lavonda Hall, a Southern California resident whose daughter competed in the long jump. "They were omitted from prelims, and now the rules are being changed. It defeats the purpose of having established female sports."

Hall said she supports the idea of creating a separate category for transgender athletes to ensure fairness for all competitors.

"We just want to make sure that it's a fair competition for the girls and the boys," she said.

Despite the controversy, Quezada-Adan offered words of encouragement for Hernandez.

"I wish her all the strength today because I think it's going to require that for her to compete," she said.

In a statement, Hernandez's mother said she is heartbroken that her daughter is being targeted simply for being who she is.

