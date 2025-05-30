Clovis leaders call for transgender athlete to be removed from CIF championship

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leaders repressing the Clovis area, Fresno County, and supporters gathered Thursday afternoon with a call to the California Interscholastic Federation leadership.

"Today I call on CIF to do the right thing. Updates one and two were not enough, but the third time can be the charm," said Clovis Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pearce.

Clovis Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pearce referred to the changes made over the last two days by CIF leadership to allow more cisgendered athletes to compete in the Track and Field State Championships this weekend.

Those changes were made after AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete from Southern California, won titles in the triple and long jump at the CIF Southern Section.

The CIF is allowing two competitors Hernandez previously beat to compete in the Friday qualifiers, and anyone Hernandez may win against on Friday to compete on Saturday.

Leaders at the press conference want to see Hernandez entirely removed from the weekend's events.

"It's all about support for the girls who have earned the right to compete and asking those in charge to make sure that they get to do it on a fair playing field," said Pearce.

Clovis native and LGBTQ+ advocate, Stetler Brown, attended the press conference. He said he wouldn't speak to the competition, but he was concerned about the language he heard used at the press conference and how it may impact LGBTQ youth.

"Using the wrong pronouns for the person competing and saying things as 'confused people', it's just really devastating as someone who has taught LGBTQ students, whose worked with LGBTQ students, and as someone who has experienced homophobia in this valley," said Brown.

He said it was important for him to be in the room for the press conference even if he was the only one in the room who didn't agree with the words coming from the podium."

"There needs to be an LGBTQ person in the room anytime LGBTQ issues are being debated, especially in front of a national and local audience," said Brown.

Protests were held outside other CIF places Hernandez competed in, which may happen on Friday and Saturday.

Buchanan High School is playing host to the championships.

We spoke with parents during school pick-up on Thursday, they said they weren't concerned and that if their students did encounter protesters, it would be a good life lesson.

"The kids have a half day so I think most of them will probably be gone by then," said Jeni Loveland, Buchanan Parent. "They're going to be faced with this later in life so I think it's okay for them to observe and to see how they feel about it and move forward."

The CIF said they will have extra security on site and will be ready to bring in more if necessary. Clovis Police will also provide additional officers.