Parlier son testifies about man who killed his father, wanted to kill him

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Parlier man came face-to-face in court on Monday with the man who prosecutors say killed his father and wanted to kill him in 2021.

"I got shot in the belly," Israel Trevino III said. "Twice in the belly, twice in the pelvis, and once in the eye."

Trevino III delivered the testimony a few feet away from the man charged with shooting him, Joe Gomez Jr.

The 63-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty and is now on trial for one count of murder, attempted murder, and assault.

"The defendant pulled out a firearm, pointed it at Jr. Jr. rushed the defendant, at which point he was fatally shot," Deputy District Attorney Nicole Idiart said.

The violent incident left Israel Trevino, Jr., a retired correctional officer, dead. It happened in front of this Parlier home near the El Rancho Market.

Prosecutors say Gomez stirred up trouble for years by driving erratically in front of the Trevino family home and revving his truck's engine, including on the day of the shooting.

"He passed once, he passed twice, he passed three times," Trevino III said. "I've never seen a pickup stopping in the middle of the road to rev an engine. That's not normal."

Trevino III says Gomez eventually parked and walked toward the family home.

"He said your grandfather has been talking (expletive) on Facebook," Trevino III testified Gomez said during the incident.

Moments later, Trevino III says Gomez pulled a gun and shot his father before turning it on him.

The defendant's attorney and Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi says there is conflicting evidence, and he says Gomez acted in self-defense.

"The defendant (was) being pushed and knocked down," Capozzi said. "And while he's being knocked down by Izzy, his gun is going off."

The judge said the attorneys would finish arguing their evidence and hand over the case to the jury by the end of the week.

If convicted of the charges, Joe Gomez Jr. could face up to life in prison.

