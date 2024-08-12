Paul George headlines star-studded cast at Fresno Pro-Am finale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- NBA All-Star Paul George was in the building Saturday afternoon - the Clovis North High School gym to be exact.

The newly signed Philadelphia 76er and former Fresno State Men's basketball product making his way back to the Central Valley to make an appearance at the Fresno Pro-Am's season finale.

San Joaquin Memorial alumni and NBA Veteran Quincy Pondexter spearheaded those efforts to try and get an array of NBA talent under one roof.

"I'm honored to be in this position," Pondexter said. "Hopefully I'm remembered in Fresno basketball history."

ABC30 asked Pondexter how he was able to swing PG-13, making a trip to Fresno.

"A lot of begging," Pondexter said jokingly. "He's one of the best people I've ever met. Hopefully we get him out here for years to come."

George declined to comment on his appearance in Fresno.

Houston Rockets rising star and former San Joaquin Memorial product Jalen Green also made an appearance Saturday. He was seen seated with Fresno native and Milwaukee Bucks 2024 first-round draft pick AJ Johnson.

Former Fresno State Men's Basketball big man and current Sacramento King Orlando Robinson not only made an appearance but actually played alongside Pondexter in the finale.

"It's a great feeling to know you got a whole city behind you," Robinson said. "That's part of the reason I came back. I got love for Fresno, and I wanted to show that love by coming here and playing."

The Fresno Pro-Am was free to attend. Event organizers also teamed up with the nonprofit The Troy Center to give away free backpacks and school supplies.

