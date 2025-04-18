Pedestrian and traffic-related deaths rose in U.S., CDC report shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting your license to drive when you're a teenager is a milestone. But with that freedom comes risks.

"One of the most dangerous things that young people do each and every day is get behind the wheel of a car," said Jane Terry, the Director of the Office of Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While teen driving fatalities declined over the years, the National Highway Traffic Administration says it's still a leading cause of death for young drivers. The agency reports that in 2022, more than 2,000 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver.

"In California, that death number is 523," said Terry. "So, 523 young people or 11% of the fatalities in California."

A CDC report showed that from 2013 to 2022, overall traffic deaths went up about 22.5%. Transportation representatives say there are a lot of distractions on the road, especially for younger drivers.

"There are conversations that are happening," said Terry. "They may be listening to music. They may be doing something fun that the driver wants to take their eyes off the road."

The report also revealed that the U.S. saw a 50% increase when it came to pedestrian-related deaths, particularly in people aged 15 to 24. In 2022, pedestrian deaths reached the highest number in about four decades.

While road traffic deaths are preventable, they still remain a public health problem. That's why it's critical to talk to your teen that safety starts before they get behind the wheel.

"They're operating on the roads with other community members, pedestrians, cyclists," said Terry. "Everybody is part of this community and needs to and wants to be safe."

