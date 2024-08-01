Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa County creates concerns for Central Valley air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across the valley, people are seeing and smelling the smoke from the Pedro fire.

"I was like, 'Wow, it smells smoky this morning,' I wonder what's going on."

Fresno resident Jennifer Proctor woke up on Wednesday morning under smoky skies from the Pedro fire burning in Mariposa County.

"It's more of a heaviness, and you can see in the air that there's something keeping the sun from being as bright as it should be," Proctor said.

Experts with the Valley Air Pollution Control District are monitoring the fire's effects on the Central Valley's air quality.

"You breathe it in through your lungs, ends up in your bloodstream. And it leads to a whole host of adverse impacts to your health," Heather Heinks with the Valley Air Pollution Control District said.

The sky is tinged with a smoky haze from downtown Fresno to Madera County.

The poor air conditions extend more than one hundred and fifty miles away.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for San Francisco residents.

Heinks says it's important to stay updated on the air quality around you if you have a health condition that could be affected by poor air quality.

"Find a space in your home where you and the rest of the people in your home can spend the most time. Shut the windows, seal off the the bottom of your door so the crack doesn't let air in, change the filter in your air conditioner and consider getting an indoor room purifier," Heinks said.

As firefighters battle the Pedro fire, Mariposa County Health and Human Services is doing all they can to help those in the line of fire.

"We do everything we can in the first couple hours of a fire. Working with the Sheriff's Office and our county partners to really make sure our community is supported," Heinks said.

From Mental Health Resources to how to build your air purifier, Kazzy Cunningham says the county has an outpouring amount of resources.

There are Clean Air Centers across the Valley where you can go during wildfires.

They're equipped with advanced air filtration systems so everyone has a place to breathe a little easier.

