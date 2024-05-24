Armed man shot and killed by officers in southwest Fresno, police confirm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being shot by a California Highway Patrol officer in southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to reports of an armed man spotted at Jensen Avenue near the Highway 41 off-ramp just after 8:30 am Friday.

As they were setting up, officials confirmed that they saw the man holding a gun.

The suspect reportedly moved closer to officers and one of them opened fire, hitting him at least once.

Officers tried to perform CPR, but the man died at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

Fresno Police are now handling the investigation.

The southbound lanes of Cherry Avenue at Jensen will remain closed for several hours as officers investigate.

