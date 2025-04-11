One-on-one with PG&E CEO during her visit to Fresno

While PG&E's promises lower prices amid record profits, she claims it is the customers who are in control.

PG&E CEO Patricia Poppe sat down with Mayor Jerry Dyer in downtown Fresno Thursday evening to talk about energy bills.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E CEO Patricia Poppe sat down with Mayor Jerry Dyer in downtown Fresno Thursday evening to talk about energy bills and ongoing efforts to make prices more affordable.

Action News was able to speak with her one-on-one after their discussion.

"The truth is, people are having a difficult time, whether residential or business, making difficult decisions. Do they pay one bill versus PG &E rates?" Dyer asked Poppe.

He also asked Poppe about stabilizing rates and ways she is working to bring them down.

She claimed rates are down this year compared to last, and that they will continue on the decline.

We were able to ask her to explain that further.

"There are payers that look at their bill and they say they don't see their prices lowering. What would you say to them that they've seen it only rise?" Action News asked.

"I'd say look closely at this year over last, and stay tuned for next year's rates as well," answered Poppe.

As we enter into the warmer months, energy costs are top of mind for many living in the Valley.

When asked how the company will regulate prices locally, Poppe says customers could be more energy efficient.

"So much energy is wasted through door jams and windows, and the ceiling on a house. Let us help you, let us help. To make your home more energy efficient," says Poppe.

Over the last two years, PG &E has brought in over $4 billion, making it one of the most profitable utility companies in the country.

Poppe tells us their previous bankruptcy has caused them to pay more in interest, creating a greater challenge when it comes to lowering costs.

"When we are financially successful, we can reduce the cost of the dollars that we borrow to better serve customers. 97% of our profits and our earnings go right back into actually serving customers. They don't go out the door," says Poppe.

"So, the growth you've seen has not been enough to pay for the cost of what you guys do? asked Action News.

"The growth that we're seeing in our earnings is so that we can attract the low-cost capital to invest back in the business, which is exactly where those profits go," says Poppe.

The City of Fresno has looked into creating its own independent utility, but Mayor Dyer says it would cost upwards of a billion dollars.

He says he will continue to advocate on behalf of those he represents.

"I think people have sent a really strong message.

They can't take any more rate increases. We're at the limit," says Mayor Dyer.

PG &E was approved for six rate hikes last year alone.

The Utilities Reform Network, or 'TURN', tells Action News they are highly skeptical that prices will go down, as they claim PG &E has eight proposed new hikes on the docket.

