Pick your own flowers at Solace Lavender Farm in Kerman

A local farm in Kerman is spreading the love inviting you to come pick your own flowers.

A local farm in Kerman is spreading the love inviting you to come pick your own flowers.

A local farm in Kerman is spreading the love inviting you to come pick your own flowers.

A local farm in Kerman is spreading the love inviting you to come pick your own flowers.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local farm in Kerman is spreading the love inviting you to come pick your own flowers.

Solace Lavender Farm's U-Pick is open 9 am to noon this Saturday and next Saturday.

You can also check them out by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.