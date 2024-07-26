Plan approved for expansion of central Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is moving forward with the expansion of a central Fresno Park, but it requires pushing out a local convenience store.

On Thursday, the city council voted on a "Resolution of Necessity" for the acquisition of the property and Quick Mart owned by Mohamed Nasser Salem.

It's located right by Radio Park, at First Street and Clinton Avenue.

The city says it's had to look at transforming land around green spaces to meet the needs of the community.

Richard Conway, a representative for the family who owns the business, says the store is profitable and they haven't been able to find another location with the same revenue stream.

"It is quite successful now and the family has continued to augment the earnings out of the store," he said. "However, It is projected to make approximately $200,000 profit this year."

An appraisal is scheduled for August 1.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, authorizing eminent domain proceedings, which means the city could eventually purchase the property without the current owner's consent.

The project plans additional park space, sports fields and various improvements.