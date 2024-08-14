'I plan on being here for a very long time': Merced County native becomes superintendent of MCSD

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Julianna Stocking joyfully recalls memories from her two dozen years as an educator.

The Merced County native is now preparing to make new memories after starting her role as Superintendent of Merced City School District on July 1.

"My first few weeks here in Merced City School District have been amazing," Stocking said.

She was born and raised in Livingston.

She studied liberal arts at Stanislaus State and started her career as a substitute teacher throughout Merced County during her senior year of college.

She went on to work for the Delhi Unified School District as a teacher, eventually becoming associate principal and then principal.

Most recently, she was an associate superintendent for Tracy Unified School District, tackling the challenges all schools faced during the pandemic.

She says when the superintendent position opened again at MCSD, she was eager to get back to her roots.

"I always knew that I would want to come back and serve more in my local community. Growing up here, the Valley is near and dear to my heart. Growing up here, I do feel like I'm home," Stocking said.

In recent years, the district has had its challenges. The last two superintendents have left under controversy.

Al Rogers resigned after a civil complaint was filed accusing him of sexual harassment and battery.

Then, Diana Jimenez was fired after less than a year on the job.

Just days after Stocking took over the position, a Grand Jury report was released related to complaints about the school board and administration.

It detailed allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying in the workplace, and Brown Act violations.

But Stocking says the issues the district has faced didn't deter her.

"We will need time to heal, we do need to address some things that have happened, but I very much believe in addressing those things head-on as a team and moving forward," Stocking said.

She says she'll lean on the generations of team members within the district as they focus on engaging and positive learning environments, innovation and programs, high-quality professional learning and early literacy.

"My job here is to support them and lead our teams as a collective in our vision to best support our students," Stocking said.

With the new school year around the corner, she'll be familiarizing herself with district staff and counting down to the first day of school.

Stocking says she recognizes the responsibility of the position and wants families to know she's stepping into the role wholeheartedly.

"I plan on being here for a very long time."

Stocking's current contract is set through June of 2027.

Her base salary is $255,000.

The district previously told Action News it is taking steps to respond to the Grand Jury's report, with an opportunity to clarify the record and address any areas as needed.

