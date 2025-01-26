Plans for 'Range of Light National Monument' halted

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A controversial national park designation has been prevented.

Non-profit 'Unite the Parks' wanted to create "The Range of Light Monument." It would have taken over a million acres of land between Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Many living in Oakhurst and surrounding communities were against the proposal, arguing no one can protect the land better than those living there.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig represents a portion of the area where the monument was proposed.

On Saturday, Magsig posted on Facebook that it was averted, crediting President Donald Trump.

Magsig says he also sent a letter to Congress supporting reforming the ''Antiquities Act'' to prevent Presidents from having the authority to create large-scale monuments.