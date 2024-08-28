Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Clovis.
It happened just before 11 am Wednesday near Barstow and Stanford.
Officers say a woman driving a red SUV made a left turn, colliding with a motorcyclist.
The man on the bike was killed, and the female driver was arrested for DUI.
Barstow was closed for a few hours while police investigated the crash.
The motorcyclist's identity has not yet been released.