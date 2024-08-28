WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, police say

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, police say
Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Clovis.

It happened just before 11 am Wednesday near Barstow and Stanford.

Officers say a woman driving a red SUV made a left turn, colliding with a motorcyclist.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The man on the bike was killed, and the female driver was arrested for DUI.

Barstow was closed for a few hours while police investigated the crash.

The motorcyclist's identity has not yet been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW