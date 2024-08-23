Police searching for man accused of stabbing wife in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing his wife in central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened just before 11:30 pm Thursday at a home on Second and Thomas.

Officers were called there for a fight and found the woman with several stab wounds to her upper body.

She was rushed to the hospital. Her condition has not yet been released.

Officers say the woman's husband is responsible for the attack.

He left the scene and officers have not publicly identified him.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

