Police searching for suspects involved in southeast Fresno armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police need your help finding two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

It happened at the Johnny Quik at Belmont and Fowler shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

In a video provided by Fresno Police, two men walked into the business before one pulls out a handgun, points it at the victim and demands cash from the register.

The other then starts to take liquor bottles and cigarettes from behind the register while the other gets the cash.

Both suspects then took off.

Anyone with information about these two men should contact the Fresno Police Department.