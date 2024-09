Popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Fresno

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to Fresno, bringing exclusive merchandise and treats with it.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love all things Hello Kitty a one-stop Sanrio shop on wheels is rolling into town this weekend.

It'll be set up on Saturday at the Fashion Fair Mall's Outdoor Village by Michael Kors between 10 am and 7 pm, or while supplies last.

If you want to score Hello Kitty bottles, mugs and cookies, you may have to line up for hours.