Porterville man arrested for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Porterville Police Department has arrested 21-year-old YZ Racar Hayes for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material, as well as distributing the content for money.

The investigation began back on August 14, 2024 when police received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children telling them a Porterville resident uploaded a file containing the abuse material.

Officers received additional tips later on October 29 and November 7, 2024 telling them more files were uploaded from the same IP address as the original tip.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant at Hayes' home on Scarlett Oak Avenue in Porterville.

Officers seized electronic devices as evidence and will search them for any other abuse material.

Hayes was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility and is being held on $100,000 bail.