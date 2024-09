Outages leave hundreds without power amid high temperatures in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people are without power on Wednesday in Fresno amid the high temperatures.

The PG &E outage website shows outages in several portions of the city, including the downtown area.

At last check more, than 2,000 customers are in the dark and without their A-Cs.

The outages are believed to be caused by weather.

The outage website says it's unknown when power will be restored.