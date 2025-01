Preparations already underway for 111th Clovis Rodeo

We're just a few months away from the 111th Clovis Rodeo.

We're just a few months away from the 111th Clovis Rodeo.

We're just a few months away from the 111th Clovis Rodeo.

We're just a few months away from the 111th Clovis Rodeo.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're just a few months away from the 111th Clovis Rodeo.

From barrel racing and bull riding to a star-studded country concert lineup, there's much to do at the rodeo grounds.

We sat down with Mark Thompson and Ron Dunbar of the Clovis Rodeo Association to discuss preparations and what to expect.