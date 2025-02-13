Preparations underway for rain on last day of World Ag Expo in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As day two of the annual World Ag Expo wraps up, staff and hundreds of volunteers are gearing up for the last day of the show.

Thursday's expected rainfall is not a concern for Ag-Expo leaders as the agri-center focuses on year-round maintenance to prepare for stormy days.

"World Ag Expo is a rain or shine show. So, we have a whole crew of volunteers and our grounds chairman, who work throughout the year," said Megan Lausten, marketing manager for the expo.

"Especially leading up to the show, to know the weather and make sure our grounds are in great condition to handle whatever may come,"

Expo organizers say rain usually means farmers can take a short break from their daily duties.

The show purposely takes place during the first week of February and it dates back to its roots.

"Back when the show started in 1968, in this area, row crops were mainly farmed," said Lausten.

"So, it gave the opportunity for farmers in the area to come to the show, typically when they are in the off-season."

The rain is also welcomed by farmers who need it for their crops.

As drought years have become a common occurrence in the state, local exhibitors, such as Wise-Conn out of Fresno, are taking this opportunity to showcase their irrigation systems that help conserve water.

"In days where we have SGMA (Sustainable Groundwater Management Act) and new laws to where we have to be extremely efficient with our water," said Darryl Hadlich with Wise-Conn.

"Especially district water, we need to be careful with how much we are putting on."

Their water system and sensors on farms track the most efficient water schedules.

"We are mostly tracking drop per crop basically," Hadlich explained.

"So, we are looking at how much water it's taking you to not only grow your crop but also how much water has come onto the farm and come off the farm."

One Oregon exhibitor, Irrigation King, says their best water conservation solution is a drip system.

"Probably about 20-30% over sprinklers and if you don't wanna get that low, you can do micro sprinklers or even smaller sprinklers," said Paul Nanson with Irrigation King.

"Because that does conserve water, the less you throw it up in the air the less it evaporates and the more it gets to the plants."

The 1,200 exhibitors will be here tomorrow rain or shine.

There are also tents where people can stay dry during the rain.

Doors open at 9 am and close at 4 pm Thursday.

Tickets are available online for a discount or at the door.

Children under the age of six get in for free.

